Music in Park will go on, SDABA says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas Business Association is working to come back from post-Covid board and membership losses, says president/secretary David Langley, and sustain events such as Music in the Park concerts. The goal is to “remain a supportive business group community,” Langley says.

Current leaders are meeting with the Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Bureau, “but that’s not unusual given that the CVB has supported SDABA for years,” Bureau director Lisa Mize told The Commercial Record.

Formed May 18, 1987 as the nonstock domestic nonprofit corporation Saugatuck Retail Association, founders Joseph Shirk, William Kujawa, Cynthia Kollegn and Judith Oberholtzer cited as purpose:

a) To promote the image of all Saugatuck retail merchants;

b) Define and discuss common problems; seek means to correct and prevent their recurrence;

c) Encourage new business; and

d) Seek new ways to improve and maintain the general appearance of the business district.

The group changed its name Feb. 23, 1996 to the Saugatuck Area Business Association, then Dec. 7, 2010 to the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association.

Douglas has a Downtown Development Authority in addition. Saugatuck city has no such group.

SDABA most recently revised its bylaws Jan. 30, 2021, describing itself as “a nonprofit 501c6 organization of membership-dues-paying local business owners led by a volunteer board of their peers.

“The organization will remain nonprofit forever, Article 1: Name and Duration goes on. “Should the organization dissolve, all assets and real and personal property will revert to the benefit of the City of Saugatuck or another nonprofit organization.”

Provisions include a board that consists of an uneven number between 5 and 15 appointed members, who are expected to attend monthly board meetings as well as spring and fall membership meetings.

When a vacancy occurs, it is to “be announced at the next monthly board meeting, nominations accepted and reviewed, and thereafter the board will vote by roll call or email vote following a review of the nominees’ qualifications and willingness to serve.”

Board officers are president, elected for a two-year term, plus yearly-elected vice president, secretary and treasurer. A nominating committee, bylaws continue, is to submit a slate of officers for election by SDABA members each fall, ballots counted and results reported to membership in November.

The board is to meet once a month, with all members notified of those sessions and attendance open to them. Spring and fall general membership meetings are stipulated also. Special meetings may be scheduled by the board “as need arises.”

The Michigan Nonprofit Corporation Act of 1982, Section 450.2402 underscores this. “A corporation,” it states, “shall hold an annual meeting of its shareholders or members, to elect directors and conduct any other business that may come before the meeting, on a date designated in the bylaws …

“If the annual meeting is not held for 90 days after the date designated for the meeting, or if no date is designated for 15 months after formation of the corporation or after its last annual meeting, the circuit court … a member may summarily order that the corporation hold the meeting, election or both, at a time and place after noticing members, and for transacting business designated in the order.”

SDABA’s 2017 990-EZ federal tax return shows revenues of $30,265 from membership dues; $13,302 from contributions, gifts and grants; $5,308 from gaming or fundraising activities adding up to $50,959.

Expenditures — largely for administrator Gregory Muncey‘s then $27,340 salary, plus $21,639 for printing, publications, postage and shipping — totaled $63,104, a $12,144 net deficit.

The next year, bolstered by a growth to $47,460 in membership dues and assessments, saw the group add $1,966 to its treasury.

SDABA ran $3,936 in the red in 2019. Covid year 2020 saw total membership fees collected plunge to $19,500 but also a scaling back of expenses, such as Muncey accepting a $23,000 salary, down from $30,000 the prior two years, and events so that, per tax forms, the group added $6.569 to its coffers.

In 2022 Mike Gustaitis and Melanie Durham left the boards, although both are still listed as member on the SDABA website www.saugatuckdouglas.com. No 2023 events as of Monday were listed either.

The Commercial Record, which for years has covered events such as SDABA’s annual St. Patrick’s Day “Erin Go Bark” Pet Parade, Holiday Tree Lighting/Santa’s Workshop as well as Music in the Park, ceased receiving announcement of these events after Muncey left as administrator.

Last month, apprised Lakeshore Pet Boutique owner and Douglas City Council member Randy Walker would host an Irish-themed pet parade March 18 in lieu of SDABA “scaling back operations,” called the organization’s listed phone number asking what the group’s status was.

The CR, a longtime SDABA member, had in recent years traded out $300 value in advertising with the group in lieu of that yearly membership fee. Having heard nothing since Muncey’s departure, nor being noticed for dues, we assumed our membership had lapsed for whatever reason, noting also its website showed no updates for 2023. There was no list of meetings, monthly or annual, archive of past meeting minutes, or notice of bylaw changes since the Jan. 30, 2021 ones cited.

Our March 13 phone call went unreturned.

“At this point,” Langley apprised us by email March 29, “I can tell you that permits have been filed with the city for events, the biggest being Music in the Park. There will be two additional concert dates in response to suggestions from community members, and all 12 are now booked with bands.

“We are in the process of lining up sponsors for the bands, and plan on having the popular 50/50 raffle again,” he continued. “Information is being posted on social media about plans for the season.

“We will provide you with more information as it becomes available,” the president/secretary said.