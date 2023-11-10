Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Myers named executive director at Sturgis Neighborhood Program

Kathryn Myers has joined Sturgis Neighborhood Program as its next executive director. 

Myers succeeds longtime director, Monica Smith, who announced her resignation in July.

Myers is a graduate of Spring Arbor University and has worked in talent acquisition, human resources and quality management prior to joining SNP.

“I am thrilled to join an organization with such a strong community focus,” Myers said. “I look forward to being a part of the Sturgis Neighborhood Program team and continuing to serve our hometown.”

SNP President Tracey Parker said “Kathryn Myers brings a wealth of experience to the Sturgis Neighborhood Program and will help us best serve our community as we continue to grow and provide housing in the Sturgis community.”

