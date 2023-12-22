Nash rated ‘effective’ as superintendent by school board

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Nikki Nash was rated as “effective” by the TRCS Board of Education during Monday’s meeting.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Following a nearly two-hour closed session Monday night, the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education rated TRCS Superintendent Nikki Nash as “effective.”

The annual evaluation of the superintendent was performed by the school board with guidance from the Michigan Association of School Boards, using requirements of the Michigan School Code.

The full evaluation was not made available immediately following Monday’s meeting; the Commercial-News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the full evaluation, and will report on it in a future edition.

According to a press release from Board of Education President Erin Nowak, she said the board was “well pleased” with the job Nash had done in the past year for the district, highlighting some of the positives of the evaluation, including improved communication with the board and the public, handling personnel matters in “a consistent, fair manner,” increasing opportunities for student voice, and “handling difficult matters with professionalism and grace.”

“The board would like to thank Superintendent Nash for her work over the last year,” Nowak said during Monday’s meeting. “We’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made, and we look forward to continuing to work with you next year.”

It is the second year in a row that Nash, in the middle of her second full academic year as the district’s superintendent, has received an “effective” rating by the school board, the second-best rating a superintendent could have, below “highly effective.” In her 2022 evaluation, her first as the full-time superintendent, she scored high in instructional leadership, staff relations, board relations, community relations, and student and district goals, but scored low in the business and finance category.

Nash became superintendent in March of 2022, following an interim stint that began in October 2021 when former Superintendent Ron Moag resigned from the district.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@threeriversnews.com.