Nearly 250 ways to celebrate the 4th of July in Saugatuck

By Wendy Colsen

Revelers decked out in their holiday-best showed up in large numbers to celebrate last weekend’s 4th of July events in Saugatuck.

A fast-moving thunderstorm on Friday drove beach goers off Oval Beach in the late afternoon, but the fireworks carried on as planned when the storm cleared for the festivities.

Saturday brought gorgeous weather and many gathered for the Art Fair in Village Square supported by the Saugatuck-Douglas Art Club.

After a short delay due to a car fire in an entrant’s vehicle, the 4th of July parade rolled on as spectators hooted and hollered. Many staked out their seats in the early hours of the morning for the 11:00 start.

Families also gathered near the gazebo in Wicks Park for games, music and revelry. Along with corn hole boards, kids enjoyed face painting and ballon twisting by Doodle Face with a Twist.

The Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau also backed an old-fashioned pie eating contest sponsored by The Butler Pantry and run by April Gundy of Encompass Wellness Yoga and Fitness Center.

From the looks on everyone’s faces (though some smeared with pie), fun was had by all.