Need help for the holidays? Write us

By Mike Wilcox

Owner/Publisher

Every year as the Christmas season draws near, I’m reminded how generous our communities can be. For nearly two decades, Wilcox Newspapers has hosted what’s become one of my favorite traditions: our annual Christmas Wish program.

It started simply enough. We asked readers who were struggling to write in and tell us what would make their Christmas a little brighter. The idea was to connect local families in need with local people who wanted to help. Over the years, it’s grown into something truly special — and this year, we’re doing it again.

Lately, I’ve heard from more families than ever who are struggling to make ends meet. The rising cost of everyday necessities, from groceries and gas to rent and utilities, has stretched household budgets thin. It’s been a tough year for a lot of people, and many are finding themselves in need of a little extra help just to get by.

If you or your family are going through a difficult time, I encourage you to write to us and be as specific as you can. Tell us about your situation, your family and how we might help make your holiday a little brighter. Most importantly, explain why you need our help.

We prefer you email us at wilcoxnewspapers@gmail.com, but if you don’t have access to a computer, you can mail a letter to P.O. Box 189, Allegan, MI 49010.

Over the years, I’ve been amazed at the generosity that pours in from our readers and advertisers. One afternoon, while vacuuming our new office, I noticed an envelope on the floor. Inside were ten $100 bills — no note, no name, just a quiet act of kindness from someone who wanted to help.

Another time, a donor sent $2,000. Several more gave $1,000 each. For a Scrooge like me, it’s humbling to see just how deeply people here care for one another.

Last year alone, we were able to raise more than $20,000 in cash and gifts, helping more than 70 families enjoy the holidays. This year, our goal is even higher. We hope to assist at least 100 families within our circulation areas.

I’ve always believed in the saying, “We take care of our own,” and nowhere is that truer than in the communities we serve. So, if you legitimately need help this Christmas, and I stress legitimately, please reach out to us. And if you’re in a position to give, know that your generosity can change someone’s holiday, and maybe their outlook on life, for the better.

