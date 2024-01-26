Nevill chosen 2024 Irish Fest Grand Marshal

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Despite her protests that she “doesn’t deserve this honor,” Clare’s Lori Nevill, with an impressive list of service to the Clare community and surrounding area, has been deservedly selected as this year’s Irish Festival Grand Marshal.

She truly embodies the philosophy of “giving back to her community.

That includes her time working with the Irish committee for several years, but that is only a small part of her accomplishments throughout Mid-Michigan over the years.

“I came from a family where volunteering and helping others was very important, so I like to help where I can,” she said.

For Lori, that means saying “yes” nearly every time someone asks for help on a community project over the 30 years she has lived in Clare.

Now a member of the Clare Church of the Nazarene, Lori was born and raised in Beaverton, moving to Clare when she and husband Scott were married in June of 1992.

The couple have raised four children – twins Zach and Chelsea, Daniel and Caleb. They now have seven grandchildren that live in Michigan and Colorado.

She said she was “very involved with school sports and classroom activities when my kids attended Clare Public Schools.”

Not surprising, considering her philosophy on giving.

In addition to her “volunteering,” Lori has worked for Radio Station 103 Country for over a decade and is also the part-time (leaning into full-time) Executive Director for United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties.

“She explained, “In my current job with United Way, I am working to raise awareness of the huge humanitarian need in Clare and Gladwin Counties – working to raise funds to give to local groups and organizations that have great impact on our community in the areas of health, education and financial stability.”

“I also work with those in need to help bridge their needs to get them through times of struggle,” she added.

Added to those two jobs, Lori also owns her own business called Always Fester Sue, which creates personalized items.

Over the years, she has always found time to be involved in helping others. She volunteered for the annual Paula Pirnstill Health Fair; has organized and volunteered for local fundraisers raising money for cancer research and providing advocacy for cancer patients.

There’s more. She volunteered with the Mid Michigan Hospital Clare Volunteers with their fundraiser – Bras for a Cause – which raises money to pay for free mammograms for those who are uninsured.

She is the ultimate volunteer. She pledged her time and help at the Clare 4H Livestock auction for several years; volunteered at the Beaverton Activity Center; and volunteered for Hospice of Gladwin County.

Congratulations Lori Nevill, Clare’s 2024 Irish Festival Grand Marshal!