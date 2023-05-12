New Destination Clare: Sculpture Walk now open

The Ten artists whose sculptures were selected to be displayed on Clare’s Streets until the end of April 2024 (shown here from left) were: Brian Ferriby, John Merigian, Jim Wolnosky, Amy Biniecki, Robert Porreca, Angela Larson, Ray Katz, Kelly O’Neill, and Dave Riemer. Not pictured Maureen Gray.

The Juried Prize winner of $2,500 was “Phoenix Rising” by Maureen Gray. The winner was chosen by Artists Jeff Best and Kim Kleinhardt.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The final touches are on and ten new sculptures, on display from now until the end of April next year now grace the streets of Clare for all to enjoy!

To celebrate the new Sculptures and the artists that created them. A special Clare County Arts Council “Opening Reception” was held Tuesday evening at the Venue in Clare.

The Winner of the Patron of the Arts Award, in honor of long-time, award-winning Photographer Bob Guiliani went to the Sculpture “Sparrow” by Robert Porreca. The winner, which was selected by Bob’s widow Linda Guiliani, received $1,000. The prize was donated by the Arts Council and community.

Winner of $2,500 for the Juried Award was Maureen Gray’s “Phoenix Rising.” The winner was selected by Artists and CCAC members Jeff Best and Kim Kleinhardt.

The Door Prize, a basket of gifts from local businesses, went to Joyce Simmer.

Following a Meet and Great with artists, the Sculpture Walk Committee members were introduced. They included Jeff Best, Paule Clark, Linda Guiliani, Deb Hoyt, Angela Kellogg, Carron Nevill, Pam O’Laughlin, Carol Santini, Jane Sarter-Key, Cherlyn Seneshen and Joy Simmer.

Clare County Arts Council Advisory Board members were named: Amy Biniecki, Paule Clark, Carol Crawford, Sandy Doherty, Linda Guiliani, Deb Hoyt, Carron Nevill, Carol Santini and Jane Sartor-Key.

Jurors for the new year’s Sculptures were Jeff Best, Clare Public Schools 4th Grade Art Class, Paule Clark, Jeremy Howard, Kim Kleinhardt, Carron Nevill, Pam O’Laughlin and Joy Simmer.

Jeff best introduced the artists, whose sculptures will adorn the streets of Clare for the coming year.

The ten new Sculptures placed around Clare for the second display year are:

“Reflective Journey” by John Merigian placed at Schumacher Agency;

“Helicopter Seeds” by Brian Ferriby placed at Edward Jones;

“Mondrian Windows” by Kelly O’Neill placed at Clare Hardware;

“Phoenix Rising” by Maureen Gray placed at Isabella Bank;

“Prudence Peacock” by Amy Biniecki placed at MyMichigan Health;

“Sparrow” by Robert Porreca placed at the Whitehouse Diner;

“Seven Chakras” by Angela Larson placed at the old dry cleaners;

“Heart” by David Riemer placed at the 505 Café;

“Kwame” by Ray Katz placed at Ray’s Bike Shop; and

“Gentle Samba” by Jim Wolnosky placed at Clare Print and Pulp.

One other new sculpture done in the memory of Janice Chapman and donated by Artist David Riemer was dedicated at 5 pm in the Clare Art Alley Tuesday.

A reception for the 2023-24 artists was scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm Tuesday at the Venue.

The first year of the Sculpture Walk, which wound up just last week, was a huge success. Four of those sculptures went to Harrison. The Harrison Downtown Development Authority (DDA) purchased “A Portrait of Dali” by Ian Humphres; “White Tail” by Justin LaDoux; and “The Bee” by Jim Edwards. The fourth Harrison addition, purchased by the Clare County Arts Council, is “Hydronic Sphere” by the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District (RESD), CTE (Career and Technical Education) Program.

The CCAC also purchased “Seek Alternative Route” placed at the Pere’ Marquette District Library and “Bait Ball” at the Doherty Hotel.

Photos:

