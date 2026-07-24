New hires, food service agreements approved by Sturgis school board

Amanda Jones

Amy Winkler

Julia Johnson

Michael Malmborg

Four new faculty hires were approved by Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education at its July 20 meeting.

Basic bio detail for each:

Julia Johnson: ELA teacher, Sturgis Middle School. Graduate of Sturgis High School. Bachelor’s degree in PK-6 and education studies, Grand Valley State University. Teacher intern, Washington Street Elementary. Apprentice, Dorr Elementary. Substitute teacher. Paraprofessional, Sturgis Public Schools.

Amanda Jones: Science teacher, Sturgis Middle School. Bachelor of Science, University of Olivet. Associate degree in secondary education, Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Apprentice, Sturgis Public Schools. Substitute teacher. Permanent floating substitute, Sturgis Public Schools.

Michael Malmborg: Social studies teacher, Sturgis High School. Master’s degree in educational leadership, American College of Education. Working toward ESL endorsement. Bachelor’s degree in secondary education, Calvin College. Teacher, Mendon Jr./Sr. High and Colon Jr./Sr. High.

Amy Winkler: Science teacher, Sturgis High School. Master of Arts in teaching (chemistry), Indiana University. Bachelor of Science in education, Indiana University South Bend. Higher learner commission certification in chemistry. Science teacher and co-department chair, Concord Schools. Daycare teacher.

Additionally, the board OK’d two food service-related initiatives.

SPS and BOCS agreement. BOE approved providing food service operations to Burr Oak Community Schools through June 30, 2029, pending approval by the state of Michigan. If approved by the state, Sturgis Public Schools will operate the food service operations via Taher, the SPS food service provider.

High school salad bar equipment. The board approved the purchase of two commercial grade stainless steel salad bar units at Sturgis High School, for $32,768 each. The units are intended to improve access to fresh fruit and vegetables, and to increase speed traffic by providing four salad-bar lines instead of two, according to superintendent Art Ebert. The units will be installed during the winter holiday break. Installation requires new floor electrical outlets to be added to the serving area. Cost is paid through the food service fund, which may be used only for the purchase of food service-related items, Ebert said.