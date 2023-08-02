New LCC head lives, loves music

John-Kevin (JK) Hilbert is new Lakeshore Community Chorus artistic director, succeeding retired ensemble co-founder Nancy Plantinga.

“There is no greater experience on earth than singing with other voices in a chorus, creating beautiful unisons and glorious harmonies,” says the new director, charged with setting the chorus’s musical tone, designing concert offerings, conducting rehearsals and performances.

“In this unique environment of music-making voices become one and have the power to change lives.”

Born in St. Joseph, Hilbert recently relocated to Michigan from Los Angeles to be closer to his family. In California he was Brentwood School musical theater director and conductor, plus music director for the madrigals, Ccncert singers, women’s choir and chamber orchestra. He was music director at St. Augustine-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, Santa Monica.

Hilbert before that was Oakland Lyric Opera director, San Francisco Opera vocal coach and Sacramento Opera conductor assistant.

He has conducted more than 95 Broadway shows in California and elsewhere, won a Shellie award as Best Musical Director in the Bay Area for “Guys and Dolls,” conducted at Tanglewood Music Festival, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, plus been music artistic director at Westwood Mozart and Bach festivals in Los Angeles.

As music director at Westwood Presbyterian Church from 1998 to 2013, Hilbert conducted more than 60 sacred oratorios, including the L.A. Westside Messiah Sing-Along.

The new LCC director has

has completed all academic and performance requirements for a D.M.A. in conducting at Michigan State University, holds a Masters in piano performance and undergraduate degrees in voice and piano performance from MSU, and is certified to teach K-12 music. During school he MSU orchestras assistant conductor plus music director for Broadway and opera productions at the Wharton Center.

He is a prolific composer, having scored musicals, classical vocal compositions, films and advertising themes.

“We are fortunate to have a musician and educator of JK’s caliber as our new artistic director,” says LCC president Shirley Sutton. “In addition to his experience and credentials, he is enthusiastic about making choral music interesting and fun for performers and audiences.”

Hilbert, a member of and advocate for the LGBTQ community, in 2013 composed and directed the musical “One of a Kind,” which celebrates diversity and addresses bullying, coming out, and discrimination across generations.

He shares his home with his rescue dog Jazmine, a chiweenie (chihuahua-dachshund mix).