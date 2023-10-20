New office for the newspapers

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

After spending nearly 100 years in our office at 124 N Main in Three Rivers, the Commercial-News, Sturgis Sentinel, and Penny Saver have moved two blocks east to a third-floor suite in the Great Lakes Technology building at 123 Portage Ave. It’s not quite a “deluxe arpartment in the sky,” but it will certainly be a big step up from our rapidly aging building.

Interestingly enough, this move actually marks somewhat of a return to our birthplace. When the Commercial’s earliest ancestor, the Three Rivers Daily Hustler began in 1895, its publishing and printing offices were located at 109 Penn Ave. Penn Avenue was later renamed Portage Avenue, and 109 is the red brick building between Daily Lash and Daily Dope. In 1926, the building at 124 N Main was constructed for us, and we’ve been here ever since.

So, as the new home of the newspapers is formally thrown open to the public, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone. Thank you to our terrific, highly talented staff for your assistance and patience with the move. – Thank you to the Great Lakes Technology folks for being so accommodating. – and most importantly, thank you to our loyal readers and advertisers for your continued support. Without you, there would be no newspapers.