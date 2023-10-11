New playground coming to city park

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Coming soon to Saugatuck’s Village Square Park: change in the form of this $449,543 children’s area playground.

The playground as stands is historic and has delighted downtown families and guests for years. Nothing wrong with it showing well-and lovingly-used age.

Is the new one right-er? City council agreed Monday why not give it a chance engage families too? What of the old one? Why not buy it at used discount rates, restore it elsewhere and now there will be two great, just a bit different, options?

The above was chosen from several Sinclair Recreation options. Alternate proposals totaling $461,619 were solicited from Penchura LLC.

All may be reviewed from Monday’s council agenda posted last Friday on the city’s website, www.saugatuckcity.com . Scroll down to Boards & Committees, click City Council, scroll down to October 9 Meeting, click “Agenda.”

New Business Item B, Replacement of Village Square Park Playground Equipment starts on Page 27 and runs through Page 40. Council, on recommendation from its Parks and Public Works Committee, chose Sinclair Design 11.

The selection and vetting process was open from the beginning, city manager Ryan Heise reminded council.

Per his review description, the 6-resident Parks and Public Works (PPW) Committee was established to provide council guidance and information on matters relating to public works and parks. Appointed members serve two-year terms.

The committee created several fact-finding groups to research various projects and present findings to it for discussion and a recommendation to the council.

The Village Square Playground group was gifted the highest-priority task to provide options for the needed replacement of playground equipment there. There were a number of meetings, open to the public, where discussions and ideas were shared. To review meeting links, go to https://www.saugatuckcity.com/parks-and-public-works-committee.html

“After diligent and thoughtful information provided by the fact-finding group (thank you volunteers),” Heise noted, “the PPW voted to recommend … what you see above.

Questions? Call city hall at (269) 857-2603.