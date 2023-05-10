New principal named at Mattawan High School

MATTAWAN – Kris Simms has been named principal at Mattawan High School. He comes to Mattawan with 18 years in education and administration experience, including 11 years as a social studies teacher, and the past seven years as an assistant principal. Simms taught seven years at Owen Valley Community Schools in Indiana.

Simms earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Indiana University. While teaching and coaching basketball, he earned his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University. He also holds a GraduateCertificate in School Administration from Eastern Michigan University.

“Mr. Simms was the top choice out of a competitive pool of candidates” said Randy Fleenor, Mattawan Consolidated School Superintendent. “We are very excited to welcome him to the team.”

Kris’ wife, Jessica, is a Mattawan native and after starting a family, they moved back to Mattawan.

Simms also taught at Climax-Scotts Community Schools, and is completing his seventh year as assistant principal at Gull Lake High School. “My family lives in Mattawan and we love the community,” Simms said. “We have three children who attend Mattawan Schools and we are excited to join the Mattawan family in this new role.”

Simms takes the helm of Mattawan High School on July 1, 2023.