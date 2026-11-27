The new Taco Bell that has been built on M-139 in Berrien Springs is expected to open around December 9th, reported Jaimie Tate, Regional Vice President of the Delight Restaurant Group.

The restaurant is “ready to go for the most part,” she said. “We are just waiting for inspections to be finalized. We are so excited–there will be special rewards for some of the first customers on the opening day.”

The main contractor for the project was Perry Building of Ohio.

She noted that the restaurant is unique in the fact that is it located so close to the road, has a lot of windows, and one entrance in the front as a result of the village and township’s Place Based Code.

There is inside seating, and a drive-through, she said.

Twenty-five full and part-time employees will be employed at the new restaurant, and they are ready to go, she said. Courtney Moore is the general manager and Rebekah Rininger is the area coach.

She noted that the Taco Bell that was in Berrien Springs previously as part of the Phillips 66 gas station was owned by a different franchise.

“We are looking to grow and expand in Michigan,” Tate said. “The Delight Restaurant Group has two Taco Bells in Michigan, 27 Taco Bells in Indiana, and 197 Wendy’s Restaurants in seven different states. We are also investing in 7Brew.”

The new Taco Bell will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight Monday-Sunday; hours will be adjusted depending on customer response.