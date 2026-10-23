New trustee, Tonya Snyder, appointed to Berrien Twp. Board

Tonya Snyder

By Debra Haight

J-E Correspondent

The Berrien Township Board is back to full strength after township resident Tonya Snyder was appointed last week to fill the vacancy left after the death of longtime Trustee Harold Bishop in September.

Snyder was born and raised in the Berrien Springs area, having been born at the old Berrien General Hospital and growing up on a 67-acre fruit farm on Hinchman Road in Oronoko Township. She works at Berrien RESA where she is the Student Talent Consultant. Snyder said she wears two hats at Berrien RESA, serving as both the Student Activities Coordinator and the Math & Science Center Consultant.

“One part of my role involves coordinating student events across Berrien County, including the Cloverleaf Spelling Contest, the Science Olympiad, and Community Student Art Exhibitions, among other events,” she said.

“My primary responsibility, however, is serving as the program coordinator for the Berrien RESA Math & Science Center, located on the campus of Andrews University,” she added.

The Math & Science Center is a half-day STEM program serving high school students from Berrien and Cass counties. Students spend half of their school day taking classes taught by Andrews University instructors in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related courses.

Snyder received her bachelor’s degree from Andrews University in public relations and then her master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University.

She and her husband, Chris–who she describes as her best friend–have two sons, Max and Monty, ages 18 and 20. Her husband is a software engineer and their sons attend Lake Michigan College.

Her community involvement includes supporting alumni events at Andrews, volunteering with Neighbor to Neighbor and recreational authority as well as serving on the Berrien Springs Community Library Board when they lived in Oronoko Township.

She has assisted the Berrien Township Clerk’s office with election day ballot processing and she and her family also help to organize the annual Light the Lake event that happens every Labor Day weekend.

“Berrien Township is home to some truly amazing people, and I am both excited and humbled by the opportunity to serve them as a newly appointed township trustee,” she said after the meeting.

“I look forward to working alongside and learning from my fellow board members as we continue to support our residents, strengthen our community, and build on the things that make Berrien Township such a wonderful place to live,” she added.

“I believe that good leadership begins with listening, collaboration, and a genuine commitment to serving others, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute in this new way,” she said.

Bishop, 92, passed away on Sept. 9. He owned and operated Harold’s Service in Berrien Center for over 60 years. In addition to serving on the Berrien Township Board of Trustees for 18 years, he was an Eau Claire volunteer firefighter for 25 years.

Board members have talked about ways to honor Bishop for his service to the township and mentioned presenting his family with a commemorative plaque at an upcoming meeting.

“I want to say how much the board appreciated his 18 years of service,” Deputy Supervisor Howard Henderson said. “We appreciate his dedication and services, he always put the community first. He was a mainstay of the community.”

Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby agreed with Henderson’s sentiments and spoke about the process of replacing Bishop. He noted that the township has 45 days from the time of Bishop’s passing to appoint someone or have a special election.

He said he had contacted the township’s attorney and lost a lot of sleep over his appointment decision. He said he considered a couple of people including former trustee Deb Conley before asking Snyder to take the position.

The appointment was approved on a voice vote. Trustee Kevin Klug made the motion to appoint Snyder which was seconded by Trustee Julie Burke. For her part, Snyder said after the vote that she was excited to work with the board.

“I’m excited to serve in any way I can,” Snyder said. “I read The Journal Era faithfully and I’m excited to be part of the township government. I approached Bryan Bixby four or five years ago to tell him I was available for service.”