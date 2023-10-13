Newspaper office to move

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

Like the Jeffersons of the late 70s sitcom, the Commercial-News, Sturgis Sentinel, and Penny Saver, are moving on up – upstairs that is. And down the road.

After spending nearly 100 years in our office at 124 N Main in Three Rivers, the newspapers are moving two blocks east to a third-floor suite in the Great Lakes Technology building at 123 Portage Ave. It’s not quite a “deluxe apartment in the sky,” but it will certainly be a big step up from our rapidly aging building.

Interestingly enough, this move actually marks somewhat of a return to our birthplace. When the Commercial’s earliest ancestor, the Three Rivers Daily Hustler began in 1895, its publishing and printing offices were located at 109 Penn Ave. Penn Avenue was later renamed Portage Avenue, and 109 is the red brick building between Daly Lash and Daly Dope. In 1926, the building at 124 N Main was constructed for us, and we’ve been here ever since.

The actual move will take place on Monday, October 16. So, we ask readers, and those stopping by, to pardon our dust as figure everything out.

Our Allegan mailing address has not changed, nor will our phone number.