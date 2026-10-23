Nitz challenges Price for clerk’s seat on Baroda Township Board

Christina Price

Chelsea Nitz

Baroda Township residents will decide whether township Clerk Christina Price can complete her current four year term this November as she faces challenger Chelsie Nitz in a recall election. Whoever wins the election will serve as clerk for the next two years.

The recall effort began earlier this year when wording submitted by Baroda resident Lisa Radde was approved by the Berrien County Election Commission in early July. Radde then submitted enough signatures, that were certified in late August, forcing the election.

The petition language stated that “Baroda Township Clerk Christina Price used Township resources, including her Township-issued email account, to support a petition drive to disincorporate the Village of Baroda.”

The petition language went on to state “On February 11, 2025, she contacted the Bureau of Elections and the Berrien County Clerk regarding the petition process, and stated that she was personally pursuing disincorporation. The Berrien County Clerk advised her on February 12 and 18, 2025, to cease involvement due to a potential conflict with her duties as Township Clerk, but she continued to promote the petition drive.”

Price is running as the Republican nominee for township clerk. She and her husband, Michael, live in Baroda with their family. Michael Price is the Baroda village president. Christina Price was appointed clerk in 2019 and elected to the position in 2020 and 2024.

In a letter to residents, Price wrote that public service is “about much more than what happens behind a desk” and is about people, trust, responsibility and community. She said “Baroda Township is where neighbors know one another, families put down roots, and people step forward when someone needs help.”

She said she doesn’t want to lose that as she continues to serve as the township clerk. She noted that the work of the township continues even as she faces recall with residents still needing assistance, records needing to be maintained, bills needing to be paid, meetings happening and elections still having to be administered fairly and accurately.

“I still have a job to do—and I am doing it,” she wrote. “My responsibility as clerk is to continue serving the entire Township professionally and respectfully, regardless of disagreements or differences of opinion.”

Whatever November brings, I will remain thankful for the opportunity I have had to serve Baroda Township and for the people I have met along the way,” she wrote. “I ask for your support and vote on November 3rd. A vote for me is a vote to keep me in office to continue to serve all of you.”

Price has commented in the past that she supported the disincorporation effort since it started in 2025 and that her involvement in the petition drive was as a private citizen. “I will always support lower taxes and smaller government,” she said.

Chelsie Nitz, 36, is running without party affiliation and making her first run for public office. She and her husband, Zach, live in the township with their two daughters. She owns Rising Fire Media Co. where she helps businesses with marketing, social media and communication.

She said she decided to run because she cares deeply about Baroda and wants to contribute to the community. She said she knew Baroda as a welcoming, relaxed community when she was growing up but now sees division and tension taking that away. “I want to help bring it back, and I believe that work starts with our local leaders,” she said.

She said her goal is to have a clerk’s office that is transparent, dependable, and receptive to everyone with residents feeling comfortable raising questions. “They should be able to trust that their concerns will be taken seriously, commitments will be honored, and decisions will be made thoughtfully,” she said.

She said she wants to help restore the trust and sense of belonging that made Baroda special to her growing up. “We will not always agree, but we should be able to disagree respectfully and still work together,” she said. “I want residents to feel proud of their community and confident in the people elected to serve it.”

Three issues important to her are transparency, responsible stewardship of public money and taxpayer-funded resources, and rebuilding trust. “Trust grows when officials are accessible, accountable, and follow through,” she said.

“My differences primarily concern how the office is managed and its responsibilities are carried out,” she added. “My approach would be to examine concerns, explain decisions, and resolve problems while keeping necessary work moving forward through disagreements.”

Her first priority would be a thorough transition: reviewing records, procedures, and deadlines while completing the training necessary to serve effectively.

Nitz said she does not support disincorporation and doesn’t believe residents have been given enough clear, comprehensive information to confidently support it.

“Voters will ultimately make this decision but I believe we deserved facts, a clear explanation of the financial implications, and a meaningful opportunity to evaluate what disincorporation would mean for our community,” she said.

“A decision of this magnitude requires more than a unsubstantiated claim,” she added. “Residents need to understand the full picture. What would happen to roads, snow removal, water and sewer systems, infrastructure, existing debt, and the costs of maintaining essential services.”