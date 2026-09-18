Nitz files for clerk’s seat in Baroda Twp. recall election

One person met last week’s filing deadline to run against Baroda Township Clerk Christina Price in November’s recall election. Chelsie Nitz was the only person who met the Sept. 10 filing deadline with the Berrien County Clerk’s office.

Baroda Village voters will also decide whether to disincorporate the village of Baroda in the same election. Petitions calling for the disincorporation of the village were submitted earlier this year.

The disincorporation vote will be for Baroda village residents only and has to be approved by a two-thirds vote. Township and village officials had initially talked about forming a commission to study the issue and make a recommendation to put before both township and village residents but that commission never met.

Berrien County Election Administrator Brian Kill reported last week that Nitz was the only person to file to run in the recall election against Price. He said Nitz is running without party affiliation. Price’s name will be on the ballot as the Republican candidate for clerk.

Voters will decide Nov. 3 whether Price can serve out the remaining two years of her term or will be replaced by Nitz. Petitions circulated by Baroda resident Lisa Radde in late July were certified by the county clerk’s office and the election was called Aug. 31.

Radde said last week that she never intended to run for clerk and is supporting Nitz in the recall election. Radde herself is running this November for a spot on the Baroda Village Council.

The recall petition language stated that “Baroda Township Clerk Christina Price used Township resources, including her Township-issued email account, to support a petition drive to disincorporate the Village of Baroda.”

The petition language goes on to state “On February 11, 2025, she contacted the Bureau of Elections and the Berrien County Clerk regarding the petition process, and stated that she was personally pursuing disincorporation. The Berrien County Clerk advised her on February 12 and 18, 2025, to cease involvement due to a potential conflict with her duties as Township Clerk, but she continued to promote the petition drive.”

Price has said she was involved with the Baroda village disincorporation effort because she believes in smaller government and lower taxes. That effort was spearheaded by Baroda residents Jim and Joanne Whitehead over their concerns about village residents paying higher taxes than township residents.

Price said last month that her commitment to township residents is not ending. She said her focus will be on “positive action and continued service” and advocating for principled leadership, transparency and policies that put residents first. She also wants to finalize plans for Hess Lake Park events this fall and lay the groundwork for future community projects.