NMC bounces back with wins over Evart, Rosco

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

After hitting a bit of a rough patch in Highland Conference play, the McBain Northern Michigan Christian volleyball team bounced back in the last week, picking up a pair of league wins. Most recently, the Lady Comets won at Evart, in straight sets, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-17.

“It was a fun game watching the girls stay up on their game and playing together,” head coach Anna Veldink said. “Senior Paige Ebels led the team in kills. She earned 22 this game. We had really good momentum throughout the game.”

Ebels also had four aces and six digs. Mabel Yount had nine kills, Kate Shaarda had 35 assists and eight aces and Alaina Rozeveld had seven digs.

On Thursday, Sept. 29 NMC won a league game at Roscommon as well, 25-7, 25-8 and 25-18.

“It was fun playing as a whole team tonight,” Veldink said. “We stayed on top of our game and we kept up our momentum. Kate Shaarda showed consistency by having 97-percent accuracy after serving many serves and that also included nine aces. Emma Tossey was big at the net and earned nine kills for the team.”

Ebels also had eight kills and nine digs, Alaina Rozeveld had five aces and seven digs and Shaarda had 20 assists and nine aces.

NMC (19-4 overall, 3-2 Highland) returns to action on Thursday, when it hosts Beal City on their Dig Pink night where they raise money for the Benavides family.