‘No immediate threat’ confirmed after TR high school, middle school briefly locked down

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School and Three Rivers Middle School went into a brief lockdown Tuesday afternoon following reports of a suspicious person in the area.

According to Three Rivers Police Department Chief Scott Boling, a person called into police saying they had witnessed a person open-carrying a rifle near Riverside Cemetery. Police notified the schools as a precaution, which led to a lockdown around 1:15 p.m.

Several police agencies cleared the area, but the person was not located, and police continued to have a presence in the area throughout the afternoon. The lockdown was lifted just after 1:30 p.m., with Three Rivers Community Schools saying in a statement police confirmed there was “no immediate threat.”

Police said they later located a subject that matched the description given by the caller, noting the person was carrying a weed whacker, and not a rifle.

