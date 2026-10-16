‘No Kings’ rally in Sturgis focuses on voter participation



At least 100 attended a “No Kings” rally Oct. 17 in Sturgis.

Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

A “No Kings” rally was held Oct. 17 at Memorial Park in Sturgis.

It was part of a push, in Michigan and nationwide, intended to promote voter participation.

Kay Davis, primary organizer of the Sturgis event, said it was intended as a bipartisan gathering.

The Sturgis rally began at noon, near the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-66, and continued for about 90 minutes. A half-hour after start time, about 100 people were at the site, most holding signs with various messages.

Those included “Vote Early: Use it Don’t Lose It”; “No Kings, No Dictators”; “Tyranny Requires Silence”; “Love They Neighbor” and “Hands Off!” along with support for specifics candidates, in both state and national races. A few messages made reference to President Donald Trump, but those were a small percentage of the signage.

Due to restraints of the park permit, no political speakers or other activities were allowed at the rally, Davis said.



Ike Pangle of Mendon was among those who attended a “No Kings” rally Oct. 17 in Sturgis.

Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

Ike Pangle of Mendon was among those in attendance. Pangle, who is retired, said he has attended “No Kings” and similar events in multiple states.

The point of the event in Sturgis, according to Pangle, was “an organization of the community toward promoting the common good.”

“Today’s focus is on a day of action,” he said. “We’re promoting people to get out and vote.

Numerous evens were held throughout Michigan this weekend and one in nearby LaGrange, Ind.

Early voting in Michigan begins nine days prior to the Nov. 3 election. Voters also may cast a ballot through the absentee process.