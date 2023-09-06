Nocerini is Douglas CM pick

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas was scheduled to formally hire former Wayne city manager Lisa Nocerini (shown at left) Wednesday in that job here.

City council interviewed Nocerini Aug. 10, agreed to offer her the job left vacant by three-year manager Rich Labombard for a $100,000 salary at an Aug. 21 second interview and planned to make it official at its post-Labor Day meeting Sept. 6, too late for this week’s deadline.

After eight years as manager in Wayne, city of 17,710 east of Detorit that hosts two Ford Motor Co. plants, Nocerini submitted her letter of resignation Aug. 20. Wayne’s council, knowing she had agreed to the Douglas post the next day, voted to make it effective Aug. 31. She plans to start work here right away.

“Council is excited,” said mayor Jerry Donovan, “to have Lisa as our new city manager and firmly believe she will not only be a tremendous asset to the residents and taxpayers, but entire community as well.”

Nocerini told council Aug. 10 she had bought a condominium in Douglas, used it often, loved the community and wanted to work here someday.

“Having a residence in Douglas since 2020,” said Donovan, “Lisa is well aware of the mission and direction of the city.

“Her eight years’ experience as Wayne city manager is a huge benefit, with personnel management, grant writing and community involvement just a few of the attributes she will contribute.

“We are confident that she will provide valuable leadership as we move forward,” the mayor said.

Nocerini, who grew up in Crystal Falls in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Michigan University and and is principal of Nocerini Strategy Group LLC, which provides services to nonprofits, for-profits and government agencies specializing in grant writing and compliance, client visioning, relationship building, public relations and communications.

She recalled in her Aug. 10 interview being asked by officials in Wayne, which was then facing bankruptcy, in 2015, to serve as interim city manager, then stayed.

“We faced difficult issues,” Nocerini said. “Opting not to go into bankruptcy mean budget cuts hard for everyone.

“I felt I left Wayne in a better position and now was time to move on,” she said.