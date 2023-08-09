Nominations open for Chris Hass Volunteer Award

Chris Haas, seen with husband Jeff Hass, was well-known in Plainwell for her volunteer efforts.

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Do you know someone who has volunteered his or her time to help make the City of Plainwell a better place to live?

If so, that person could be the 2023 Chris Haas Volunteer of the Year.

The City of Plainwell along with Jeff Haas, Heather Baker and Caitlin, Christopher and Brody Honeysett, are accepting applications for the award, which has been given annually since 2019 to honor the memory and legacy of Chris Haas.

Chris Haas passed away in October 2018, shortly after her 64th birthday.

According to a press release, the award is “given to someone who is generous with their time and talents and brings light and life to many incredible charitable and community endeavors here in Plainwell, as Chris Haas once did.”

Those who wish to nominate someone for the award should write an essay of approximately 500 words (12-point font) describing the candidate and explaining why he or she would be a worthy choice.

The essay should include: