Nominations open for Chris Hass Volunteer Award

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
Do you know someone who has volunteered his or her time to help make the City of Plainwell a better place to live?
If so, that person could be the 2023 Chris Haas Volunteer of the Year.
The City of Plainwell along with Jeff Haas, Heather Baker and Caitlin, Christopher and Brody Honeysett, are accepting applications for the award, which has been given annually since 2019 to honor the memory and legacy of Chris Haas.
Chris Haas passed away in October 2018, shortly after her 64th birthday.
According to a press release, the award is “given to someone who is generous with their time and talents and brings light and life to many incredible charitable and community endeavors here in Plainwell, as Chris Haas once did.”
Those who wish to nominate someone for the award should write an essay of approximately 500 words (12-point font) describing the candidate and explaining why he or she would be a worthy choice.
The essay should include:
- A short biography of the candidate.
- A list of volunteer activities/organizations with which the candidate works.
- How many years the candidate has been an active volunteer.
- Highlights of programs/events/projects with which the candidate has been involved.
Applicants should reside in the City of Plainwell or have significantly contributed to the wellbeing of the city.
Applications must be submitted to the City of Plainwell by Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. They can be mailed to 211 N. Main St. Plainwell, MI 49080 or emailed to City of Plainwell community development manager Denise Siegel at dsiegel@plainwell.org.
The award will be presented during the Plainwell City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.
In addition to working at Ransom District Library and William Crispe Community House, Chris Haase was active in many volunteer endeavors in Plainwell. Among those were serving on the city’s Planning Commission and helping to organize many events, including the Christmas and Memorial Day parades.