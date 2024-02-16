NOTICE OF ELECTION – NEWBURG TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MICHIGAN

February 27th, 2024

To the qualified electors of Newberg Township:

Notice is hereby given that a Presidential Primary will be held in Newberg Township on Tuesday, February 24th 2024. The polls will be open from 7:00am to 8:00pm at NEWBERG TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT located at 11900 McKinley St. Jones, MI. 49061.

Newberg Township Voters will be voting on

PLEASE TAKE NOTE Voters will be voting on

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY.

TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY MILLAGE PROPOSAL: Shall the Cass County Transportation Authority, County of Cass, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed .25 mill against all taxable property within the Cass County Transportation Authority limits for a period of 5 years.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Newberg Township Hall by emailing clerk@newbergtwp.com or going to michigan.gov.

Absentee ballots are available by contacting the clerk at clerk@newbergtwp.com

Amanda Norton-Duff

Newberg Township Clerk