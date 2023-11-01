Nov. 7 city council races uncontested

Saugatuck and Douglas city council elections — each for three open, two-year seats — will be essentially uncontested Tuesday, Nov. 7.

In Saugatuck, incumbent Russ Gardner will join prospective newcomers Holly Anderson and Logan White. Current council member Garnet Lewis withdrew in late September on announcing she was moving out of city limits.

In Douglas, two names — those of now Mayor Jerry Donovan and Mayor Pro Tem Cathy North — will be on the ballot. The third open seat will be decided by a write-in vote.

Last week’s Commercial Record wrongly stated no names will appear on the Douglas ballot due to a clerical error. In fact, that’s the case in Fennville. Greg Freeman’s Letter to the Editor this week points out that error, which we regret.s