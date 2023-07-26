Obituaries: Betty Lou Jeffries

Passed away Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at the Wings Home, Allegan. Betty was born May 22,

1931 in Allegan, daughter of the late Carlton and L. Irene Cook and had lived in the Allegan

area her entire life. Betty had worked at Allegan Public Schools for many years and then went back to school earning her license as an LPN. She was very dedicated to her faith and was a long time member of the Allegan Lutheran Church. Betty loved animals, camping, working in the garden and especially her family.

Surviving are her children, Renee Tyler, Billy (Basil) Kidwell, Melodie (Jim) Davis, Rhonda (Phil) Madlinski; grandchildren, Jamie (Jason) Leggett, Cory (Sara) Tyler, Jordan (Brittany) Tyler, Jason (Amy) Kidwell, Sarah (Ryan) Schwartz, Laurie (Craig) VanBeek, Matt (Angie) Kidwell, Jennifer (Ron) Beckett, Cody (Mahea) Davis, Tara (Steve) Davis, Brian (Jamie) Bender,

Michelle (Tim) Cooper, Crystal (Jason) Lung, Julie Barker and many, many great grandchildren; a sister Linda Evans.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, Grandson Mason Hoskinson, a sister,

Bobbie (Duwayne) Blackman, brother, Dewey Nelson, brother in law Richard Evans, step

daughter Debbie Barker, step sons, Michael and Fred Jeffires

Following her wishes cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date in

Evergreen Cemetery, Bloomingdale. Arrangements entrusted to the Bloomingdale Chapel, D.

