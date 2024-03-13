Mr. Richard Lewis Williams, 61, of Lanett died Sunday, March 3, 2024, at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, LaGrange, GA. Graveside services were held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2467 Co. Rd. 28, LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Marshall officiating.

Mr. Williams is survived by Pearlie M. Williams and Mary Williams both of Lanett, Ola M. Williams, LaFayette, Ruby Townsend, Tuscaloosa, Nancy Miller, Atlanta, GA and Ricky Williams, Anniston and a host of other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL handled the arrangements.

