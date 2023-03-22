Obituary: Alfred Carlisle

Carlisle, Alfred Of Mattawan Age 91, died on March 14, 2023. Al was born January 27, 1932 in Kalamazoo to Carroll and Doris Carlisle who precede him in death. Al was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; children: Kenneth and Catherine Carlisle; brother, Raymond (Mona) Carlisle; and brother-in-law, Ivan Guiter. Surviving are his granddaughter, Michelle (Scott) Garland; great-grandson, Dakota (Taylor) Carlisle; great-great-granddaughter, Willow; daughter-in-law, Anna Carlisle; special niece, Connie (David) Gile; and additional nieces and nephews. Please join us at a Life Story Visitation where food, drinks, and stories will be shared on Thursday (MAR 23) 5-7 PM at Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo (269) 375-2900. Visit Al’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos, and sign his guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to Centrica Care Navigator FBO Rose Arbor Hospice.