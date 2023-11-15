Obituary: Alice Irene Henry

Alice Irene Henry, 88, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at Greencroft Healthcare.

She was born April 22, 1935 in Elgin, Ohio to Wiley I. and Blanch S. (Ashbaugh) Miller.

On February 13, 1959, she married Arthur Sewell Henry in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

He survives along with a daughter, Kathleen (Paul) LeFevre of Canton, Michigan; four grandchildren, Kyle, Bridget (Anissa) and Matthew (Sophia) LeFevre and Cory Henry; a great-grandson, Mateo LeFevre and a sister, Betty Simmons of Monroeville.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Henry; and brothers Glenn, Wayne and Ray Miller.

Mrs. Henry earned a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from Miami University of Ohio and a master’s in Education from Western Michigan University. She taught junior high school in Allegan, Michigan. She also owned an embroidery business for nine years.

A member of New Paris Missionary Church, Mrs. Henry fiercely loved her family.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 1 until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. Pastor David Hackney will officiate.

Burial will be Monday at New Paris Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association.