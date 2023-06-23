Obituary: Alice Joyce Brown

Alice Joyce Brown, 87, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She was born October 3, 1935, in Lake City, Arkansas, the daughter of Winford and Virginia (Reed) Fisher. She was the third of their nine children.

Alice worked as a waitress much of her adult life. She also worked at Dage Industries in Michigan City, Indiana. She waitressed at the Travelodge Restaurant where she met her future husband, Robert. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, spending her evening free time playing Bingo, before returning to the workforce at Command Electronics. She waitressed at Barczak’s Restaurant in Mottville. Alice finished her career working for Kirsch Industries for 10 years.

On July 11, 1970, she married Robert Brown. Together they could be found at Main Street Café enjoying breakfast with their friends. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome with friends, Art and Nelva Dykstra, with their favorite locations being Renfro Valley, Kentucky or Branson, Missouri.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her children, Sue (Rick) Smales, Brenda (Duane) Hedrick, Connie (Roger) Wagner, Daniel (Pam) Brown; Terrey (Jennifer) Holt; Tina (Randy) Wolter; Roberta Parker; nephew Tim (Robin) Pool; sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Brown on May 29, 2023; grandson, SPC Roger Wagner Jr, son-in-law, Steve Parker and her eight siblings.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Moorepark Cemetery.

Donations in Alice’s memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

