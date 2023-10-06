Obituary: Alice Lorene Pew

Alice Lorene Pew, 95, of Three Rivers, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in the comfort of her home.

She was born on August 26, 1928 in Coldwater, the daughter of Rudy and Neva (Crawford) Bates, and graduated from Coldwater High School with the Class of 1947.

Alice retired from GTE, after which she worked at Village Market in Three Rivers.

She married Franklin Pew in 1947. They shared 25 years of marriage before his passing in 1972.

Alice enjoyed her family and spent much time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to golf, knit, crochet, oil painting, board games, and puzzles. She was a member of the Woman’s Club and volunteered her time at the Three Rivers Hospital Gift Shop.

Remaining to cherish this sweet lady’s memory are her daughters, Terry (Ron) VanZoest of Three Rivers and Vicky Reber also of Three Rivers; grandchildren, Chris (Cathy) VanZoest of Colorado, the late Jamie (Lisa) VanZoest of Mendon, Josh (Jeni) Wygant of Three Rivers, Terra (Ken) Lahrke of Vicksburg, and Chet (Emily Winans) Reber of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Zachary Millix, Hannah Millix, Andrew VanZoest, Jillian VanZoest, Brooke VanZoest, Andrea Hoffman, Mason (MacKenzie) Troyer, Oliver Wygant, Lauren Lahrke, Natalie Lahrke, and Cole Lahrke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, and her grandson Jamie Ryan VanZoest.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 beginning at noon at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Lockwood Cemetery in Coldwater.

Donations in Alice’s memory may be directed to Three Rivers Little League. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

