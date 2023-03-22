Obituary: Allan Hassler

Allan Hassler, 71, of Paw Paw, MI passed away at home with his family by his side Friday, March 17 from an aggressive cancer. His last words, “I love you”, to his wife of 30 years were a perfect indication of his life, and their devotion to each other. Al’s love was felt by many, especially his grandchildren, and those who hunted or fished with him throughout the years. He loved fast Mustangs and a variety of music. From dune riding in his Jeep, to falling out of boats filled with his granddaughters, and many fabulous meals at the Copper Grille, his life was an adventure not to be forgotten. Birthday’s will never be the same for loved ones, who will surely miss the annual call from Al, who would sing his own upbeat version of Happy Birthday to them. Born November 20, 1951, graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1969, and was a Sergeant in the US Army in the early 70’s. Al spent 27 years at Georgia Pacific Paper Company in Kalamazoo, until they closed, then retired from Coca Cola in Paw Paw. Preceded in death by Parents Ernest and Carol Hassler, Sister Rebecca, Brothers Larry and Ernie Hassler, Daughter Shannan and Son-In-Law Kevin Hagen, in-laws Arnold and Marilyn Harvey. Al will be remembered with wry smiles by his Wife Linda Hassler, children Brad (Amber) Hassler, Tyler Robinson, Ryan (Carrie) Rucinski. Grandchildren, Haley, Lyndsey, Kylie, Pierce, Lillian, Ted and Charlotte. Sisters, Caroline (Jimmy), Erneen and Crystal. Brothers in Law. Dennis (Daphne), Dale (Mary), Scott (Cheryl) many cherished nieces and nephews along with many special friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Sympathy cards and flowers are welcome to be sent to the family. Contributions to Paw Paw Fire Department (831 South Gremps St, Paw Paw MI 49079), Gift of Life (www.giftoflife.org), or Centrica (7100 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo MI 49009) are appreciated, Al deeply valued what they do.