Obituary: Allen G Meade Sr.

Allen G Meade Sr, age 84 of Allegan passed away April 23, 2023. He was beloved husband of Susan for 64 years and the loving father of Pamela Meade of Gobles, Kimberly (Jack) Templin of Allegan, Debora Meade of Otsego, Allen (Sonya) Meade Jr of Ennis, TX, Sheila Lively of Plainwell, and Tammie (Aisake) Cava of Lincoln Park, MI. He is also survived by brother Joseph (Cheryl) Meade of Allegan, Lucy Steinberg of Plainwell, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Clyde and Bertha Meade and eight siblings.

Allen served two years in the US Army after leaving high school. His passions were cars and junking, hence adopting the nickname of Mr. Haney. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.

Graveside services and a memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Allegan County Medical Care Community or Hospice of Holland.