Obituary: Alvin J. Hershberger

Alvin J. Hershberger 70 of 5360 Washington Road, Clare, MI passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023. He was born on April 14, 1952 to the late Jonas E. and Florence (Kauffman) Hershberger. On October 14, 1971 he married Frieda Yoder who survives. They lived in matrimony 51 years. Alvin was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife Frieda he is survived by his children, Jonas (Kathryn) Hershberger, Celesta (Jerry) Stutzman, Mary (Freeman) Coblentz, Malinda (David) Yoder, Marvin (Susan) Hershberger, Christina (Andy) Coblentz, Jonathon (Ida Mae) Hershberger all of Clare, MI, 52 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 brothers Jonas (Emma) Hershberger, Iowa, John Hershberger, WI, Joseph (Katy Ann) Hershberger OK., 4 sisters Katie (Alvin) Mullett, CO, Emma (John) Hostetler, KY, Mary (Chrissie) Gingery, MI, Amanda (Clemence) Bontrager, IA. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 1 brother, Wallace Hershberger, 1 grandchild Sarah Rose Yoder. Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Simon Yoder residence with David Bontrager officiating. Burial in East Colonville Cemetery.