Obituary: Anna Detwiler

Anna Detwiler, age 83 of rural Three Rivers, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on August 24, 1939. She was married to Dwayne L. Detwiler on April 21, 1956 in California. Together they operated A & D’s Bait Shop near Fishers Lake until Dwayne passing in 2013. She then resided at Kline’s Resort north of Mendon and attended St. Edward Catholic Church. She was a waitress at several establishments in California, and the Dairy Bar in Three Rivers. She was a homemaker who also enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Anna is survived by three children, Dwayne Detwiler, Jr. of Constantine, Darlene Annis of The Villages, Florida, and Darrel (Maria) Detwiler of Vicksburg; six grandchildren, Erin Annis, Robin (Senica Jackson) Annis, Danielle Detwiler, Hollie Detwiler, Michael Detwiler, and Dylan Detwiler; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Madeiros; her husband, Dwayne Detwiler; daughter, Dana Detwiler; sister, Shirley; and son in law, Donald Annis.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A memorial mass is being planned for later this Spring followed by interment in Peek Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Professional assistance was provided by the Eickhoff Farrand Halverson Chapel in Three Rivers. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.efhchapel.com