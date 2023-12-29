Obituary: Arlene Mae Sorensen

Arlene Mae Sorensen, age 89, of Three Rivers, passed away December 26, 2023, surrounded by family.She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a daughter of Herman and Pauline (Uecker) Otte, on July 13, 1934.Arlene spent her early years in Grand Rapids before moving to Lansing, Michigan in 1966. Upon her retirement in 1996 she moved to Northern Michigan where she enjoyed the lake life. In 2010 she and her husband moved to Three Rivers to be closer to family and medical care.She married Gordon Sorensen, Jr. in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1967.Arlene was proud to have retired from Michigan Bell which later became AT&T, after 44 years of dedicated work. She started off working as the operator and before retiring was in the administration department. She was proud of working in the communications sector and was a current member of the Telephone Pioneers of American. While in Lansing, MI, her love for ceramics had her open a shop called Kiln Kraft’s, which was in business for 12 years.She was also a member of the Beaverton Quilting Guild in northern Michigan.Arlene had many hobbies. She loved to quilt, do ceramics, read recipes, and then cook delicious meals, she was a phenomenal cook. She enjoyed taking care of plants and loved growing flowers, especially her orchids.She is survived by sons: Michael Strek of Skandia, MI, Steven (Cherly) Strek of Lansing, MI and Gordon Sorensen, III of Three Rivers, MI; Grandchildren: Travis Strek, Megan (Keeny Swearer) Sorensen, Samantha Strek; Step Grandchildren Alexander Roberts, Step Grandchild: Stephanie (Clayton) Milliman; Great Grand Children: Jayden, Madaline, Christopher and Nora Mae; and several nieces and nephews.Arlene is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gordon Sorensen, Jr., parents, and sister Marilyn DeYoung.In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with Arlene’s care. Please visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to Gather and share in Arlene’s memory with stories and memories to support the family at this time.

