Obituary: Barbara A. Middaugh

Barbara A. Middaugh, 88, of Allegan, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Allegan County Medical Care Community.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Glenwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, 51089 Glenwood Rd, Dowagiac, with Pastor Alex Niculaescu officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to Glenwood Seventh-day Adventist Church or Allegan Seventh-day Adventist Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Barbara online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Barbara was born October 9, 1934, in Breedsville, MI, to Leonard and Lettie (Royal) Lee. She attended and graduated from Bangor High School in 1953. Barbara loved helping people and worked as an LPN for many years. On June 8, 1975, she married the love of her life, Dale Middaugh. She had a love for animals, especially cats and enjoyed art. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her step-children, Allen (Patsy) Middaugh, John Middaugh, and Glen (Sylvia) Middaugh; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Lettie Lee; husband, Dale Middaugh; step-daughter Ruth Goodsite and brothers, Arthur Lee and Fred Lee.