Obituary: Barbara Ann Culver

Barbara Ann Culver, 79, of Portage, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 16, 1944, in Detroit, the daughter of Alvin and Anna Elizabeth (Grey) Bates and graduated from Cooley High School with the Class of 1962.

Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Wayne State University in 1966 and went on to work as an elementary teacher. Later, she used that foundation and passion to tutor kids with dyslexia.

On June 17, 1967, she married Martin Culver. They spent their early years in Petoskey, raising two children in that beautiful northern paradise. The family enjoyed camping, sledding (Bump-Jumping), gardening, scrapbooking, church activities, and spent many a night star gazing from the back of the truck in the hills of their farm. Barb had a knack for growing beets and was widely known for her famous chili and rhubarb pie.

Later Barb and Marty went into full-time ministry with the United Methodist church. Barb loved Jesus and spent many hours studying the Bible with friends. Her face brightened at the sound of old hymns, and she loved to sing in the choirs of the various churches where they pastored.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Pastor Marty Culver; children, Jeff (Allyson McBride) Culver and Kristina (Tim) Worgan; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jordan) Worgan, Riley Worgan, Annalise Worgan, Lily Culver, and August Culver; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Worgan; brother, Dale (Marie) Bates; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Don (Joan) Bates.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Center Park United Methodist Church, 18662 Moorepark Rd., Three Rivers, MI. Pastors Matt Oliver and Derl Keefer will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Ft. Custer National Cemetery later.

Donations in Barbara’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators or Center Park United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.