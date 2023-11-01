Obituary: Barbara Jean Boot

Barbara Jean Boot, age 81, of Otsego, passed away on Saturday, October 28th, 2023. She had a heart attack a month prior to her passing. After graduating from Rogers High School, Barbara and David married and began their family. Roots were so important to Barbara, so after they had left the Navy and moved back to Michigan, she strove to build a loving and safe home that became the foundation of her growing family. With each addition to her family, she showered her attention and love to nurture each relationship as special and cherished.

Barbara brought that same attention and compassion to the many organizations that she was involved in. In 1987 she began tutoring adults in literacy. This was a commitment that continued all her life. She served on the Kent County Literacy Council, The Volunteer Connection, Allegan County United Way Board of Directors, Reading Railroad of Allegan, and Imagination Library for Camp Blodgett. She served in many capacities and was deeply appreciated by many.

Barbara had many skills and talents, among them; sewing, gardening, cooking, baking, and hosting parties. She loved all games; she and David played Cribbage daily, and was always up for Scrabble – though she was known to have questionable words that she defended fiercely. She loved Bingo and the casino, and the companionship of her friends there.

Barb had the amazing knack of making friends wherever she was, with the gift of letting every person know how special they were to her. Barbara touched so many lives and she will be missed beyond words.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, David; children: Sherrie and Michael Spencer, David and Ronda Boot, Carrie Jo and David Taylor; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Richard and Margaret Blodgett; brother-in-law, Martin Boot; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 am on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, 4031 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming. Relatives and friends may meet the family Thursday from 4-6 pm at the funeral home along with one hour prior to the service on Friday.