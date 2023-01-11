Obituary: Barbara Jean Evans

Barbara Jean Evans, 77, of Paw Paw, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Barb was born in Hammond, IN, Sept. 2, 1945, the daughter of Casimir Tyrka and Ella (Artim) Tyrka.

Word searches and criminal TV shows occupied much of Barb’s free time. She loved nature and enjoyed feeding and watching the hummingbirds around her home. It was no secret that she was a passionate fan of the country singer, Conway Twitty. Most of all, Barb loved animals and adored times spent with her loving grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy (Roy) Barnett of Ceresco, MI and Gail Lynn (Dennis) Hensley of Hammond, IN; son, Roy Danny Evans of Lawton; nine grandchildren, Brittany Barnett, Meghan (Chris) Evans, Samantha Evans, Victoria (Luke) Lindsay, Savannah Evans, Hunter (Alexis) Barnett, Taylor Hensley, Dennis Hensley and Madison Evans; 12 great-grandchildren, two brothers, David “Butch” (Marcia) Tyrka and Donnie (Ann) Tyrka; one sister, Cindy Marinaro.

Barb was preceded in death by her daughters, Mindy Sue Evans, and Misty Lee Evans.

Cremation has taken place. Per Barb’s wishes, there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Michigan Cancer Center.

Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com