Obituary: Bette Joan Maneke

Went to be with the Lord Friday, January 13, 2023 with her family by her side. Bette was born December 18, 1935 in Kalamazoo the daughter of Roy and Viola (Truax) Chamberlain. Bette had worked at RS Electronics, Otsego and Jirgens Modern Tools from where she retired. Bette was a longtime active member of the Trowbridge United Methodist Church and for the last several years attended At The Masters Feet Church. Bette was an avid reader. In years past she enjoyed bowling and golfing. She excelled at knitting, quilting and sewing; she took much pride in making quilts, hats and mittens to donate to those in need. She was also an excellent cake maker of wedding cakes and for any special occasion. On July 1, 1951 in Rodney, MI she married Gordon Maneke who preceded her in 2021. Surviving are her daughters, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Brand of Parchment and Janice (Judy Dewane) Maneke of DeForest, WI; a granddaughter, Courtney Bailey; 2 great grandchildren, Chloe Vorva and Brandon Bailey; her brothers David and Roger (Bev) Chamberlain and several nieces and nephews. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, grandson Kryn Brand; sisters, Barbara Horn and Linda Keefer and brother Eugene Chamberlain.

Friends may meet with Bette’s family Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. at the Winkel Funeral Home, Otsego, MI. With Pastor Ray Brown officiating. Cremation will follow. Contributions in memory of Bette may be made to Corso Care Hospice. Messages of condolence may be posted at www.WinkelFuneralHome.com.