Obituary: Betty J. (Kramer) Wetzel

Betty J. (Kramer) Wetzel, 97, of Battle Creek passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

She was born Betty Jane Lunsford in Elkhart, Indiana, daughter of George Lunsford and Olga Dreves. They moved to Chicago, Illinois in 1935 where she attended schools. Betty worked as a record clerk for the Chicago and Alton railroad and in the unit control office of Marshall Field & Company before moving to Three Rivers and Constantine. After her marriage to L. Kenneth Wetzel in 1983, she lived in rural Marcellus and Foley, Alabama. They returned in October 2000 to make their home in Three Rivers.

Betty retired from Continental Can Company in Three Rivers. She worked for a short time at Harding’s Market, was past matron of the former Constantine O.E.S. and an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband L. Kenneth Wetzel; brothers, Howard and Norman Lunsford; and sister, Clara Moore. Survived by one son, Norman (Jean) Kramer of Battle Creek; step-children Mark Wetzel, Lisa (Robert) Harbaugh, Penelope Ryan; sister-in-law, Mary Lunsford; two grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; niece, Brenda (Cork) Babcock.

Cremation has taken place and private graveside services will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Three Rivers, with Pastor Jack Langfeldt officiating. Arrangements made by Hohner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of personal choice.

