Obituary: Betty Lou Rice

Betty Lou Rice, 88, of Schoolcraft, passed away February 27, 2023 at Centrica Care Hospice.

She was born June 15, 1934 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Leonard and Esther (Neterer) Mohney, and graduated from Three Rivers High School.

On May 4, 1956, Betty married Dale Curtis Rice; they shared 63 years of marriage before his passing on November 18, 2019. Together, they enjoyed camping and traveling.

An energetic and independent woman, Betty enjoyed going out with friends, participating with the St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association, antiquing, and reading.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her brothers, Lee Mohney and Clayton Mohney; her sister, Bonnie Arney; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Harriet, Phyllis, and Janet; and brother, Jim.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Schoolcraft Cemetery.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be directed to the Elks Crippled Children’s Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

