Obituary: Blake Edward Welton

Blake Edward Welton, age 44, passed away on July 28, 2023, in Austin, TX. He was born December 1, 1978, in Gary, Indiana and grew up in Three Rivers, Michigan where he played basketball, football, and golf, although his favorite was football. After high school Blake moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business. After living in Arizona for many years he moved to Austin, TX and continued working in the Moving Industry for the remainder of his career. The pride and joy of his life are his two boys, Austin (20) and Preston (17). As soon as his boys were old enough to play football, they were signed up and Blake was coaching! Blake loved teaching the game of football to his boys as well as many other children throughout many seasons. Blake was a friend to many! If someone was in need Blake would do anything he could to help! If you had the pleasure of knowing Blake in his younger years or as an adult then you got to experience what a funny sense of humor he had, he could always make you laugh! He is survived by his son, Austin Welton, son, Preston Welton, father, David Welton, mother and stepfather, Deborah Sangalli and Steven Sangalli, sister, Holley Welton-Sangalli, brother, James Welton, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews, as well as many other close loved ones. Friends are welcome to join the family for a Celebration of Life Luncheon on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Three Rivers Church of Nazarene in the fellowship hall. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.