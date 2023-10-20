Obituary: Bonnie Jean Nash

Bonnie Jean Nash, 83, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, October 12, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 5, 1940 in Parkville, MI to Robert and Lillie (Dentler) Owen. She was raised by her grandparents, Ralph and Jessie Dentler.

Bonnie enjoyed visiting the casino, family time, and garage saling.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Herb (Nikki) Nash, Steve (Michele) Stump, and Jeff (Bev) Stump; daughter, Julie (Dean) Shidaker; grandchildren, Kylee Nash, Mike Stump, Korey Stump, Austin Stump, Amanda Stump, Dusty Shidaker, and Nichole Washington; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Gary) Phelps, Patti (Larry) Lane, and Shirley Schrock; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Nash Sr., in 2005; her grandson, Ryan A. Stump; and her brother, Bobby Owen.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Moorepark Cemetery with Rev. Steve Miller officiating.

Donations in Bonnie’s memory may be directed to Gentiva Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

