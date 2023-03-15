Obituary: Bonnie Louise Covell

We regretfully announce the passing of Bonnie Louise Covell, 79, of Grand Junction, Michigan.

Bonnie went Home on March 6th, 2023, due to natural causes.

Bonnie was born to Melvin and Doris (Guernsey) Rupert on May 29th, 1943, in Hartford, Michigan. She had an amazing and vibrant personality from the very beginning. Bonnie graduated high school in 1961 from Mattawan High.

Bonnie enjoyed helping others and volunteering her time. She was always giving of herself, never forgetting anyone. She loved everyone with all her heart.

Bonnie is survived by her Children, Lori (Bob) Hiles of Deland, Florida and Earl Keith Covell Sr. and his Life Partner, Lois Robinson, of Grand Junction, Michigan. She is survived by her sister, Judy Wheeler- O’Connell, of Montana. Bonnie’s Grandchildren, Jason Covell and Robert Hiles Jr., both of Florida, Alecia Maria Covell, Earl Covell Jr., Jerry Covell, Geraldine Eckler, Gerald Robinson Jr, and Heather Page all of Michigan. Her Great-Grandchildren, Kevin Covell, Dylan Covell, Caleb Vary, Taylor Covell, Kyleigh Roberts, Graice Covell, Aly Adkins, Lilly Hiles, Julie Hiles, Jayden Hiles, Kylie Hiles, and Aubrey Hiles and Jaxon Page. One Great Great-Grandchild, Maddilyn Mae, and many nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Melvin and Doris (Guernsey) Rupert, and her Siblings, Dick, Ronald, and Leota Eileen Rupert, and her Lifetime Partner, Richard (Dick) Jones.

We will be holding a Celebration of Life in Michigan to honor her life, date, and place to be determined. Bonnie was a beacon of light for so many and will truly be missed.