Obituary: Bonnie Mae Kozanecki

Bonnie Mae Kozanecki, age 82, of Spring Lake, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital.

Bonnie was born March 30, 1941 in Douglas to the late James G. and Alice (Plummer) Sewers. She married Terrill “Terry” Kozanecki June 22, 1963, in Saugatuck. He preceded her in death Sept. 22, 2019, after 56 years of marriage.

Bonnie graduated from Saugatuck High School, Class of 1958. She then obtained her associate’s degree and was the owner and operator of the Harbor Steamer in Grand Haven, which was in operation for many wonderful years.

She loved living along the lakeshore and especially loved the U.S. Coast Guard Festival and all the activities going on in Grand Haven every year in August.

Bonnie enjoyed quilting, spending time at the beach or in the pool, spending winters in Florida and especially spending time with her two grandchildren.

Bonnie is lovingly remembered and missed by her two daughters, Amy Kozanecki and Laurie Kozanecki-Simmons; her two beloved grandchildren, Megan McDonnell and Hayden Simmons; sister, Betty Rasmussen; brother, Richard (Cherry) Sewers; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Sewers; and brother-in-law, Ted Kozanecki.

The Celebration of Life for Bonnie will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will take place Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Spring Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival.

Please visit klaassenfuneralhome. com to sign Bonnie’s online guestbook.