Obituary: Brenda Lee Miller

Brenda Lee Miller, 78, of Saugatuck passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2024.

Brenda was born in Cheshire, Conn., on May 9, 1945. She graduated from Cheshire High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University.

Brenda was an interior designer and owned two successful businesses in her lifetime: The Added Touch in Naperville, Ill., and Designer Consignor in Fountain Hills, Ariz. She was awarded the Best Consignment Shop of Fountain Hills and remained active in her community while living there.

She was a beloved Grammie who always made Halloween special for her grandchildren (and others) and always had to have the largest Christmas tree she could find. She had a kind smile and kind soul. She left an imprint on everyone she met.

Brenda is survived by her daughter Sharon (husband, Chris), son Kenneth (wife, Wendy), two grandchildren, Lauren and Carter, and her partner of 16 years, Dick Rukauf.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either Hospice of Michigan or The Alzheimer’s Organization.

A celebration of life was held at the Ivy House in Saugatuck on Feb. 5.

