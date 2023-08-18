Obituary: Brian Patrick Schabes

Brian Patrick Schabes, age 62 of Sturgis, died Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home. He was born in Chicago on December 8, 1960 the son of Robert John Schabes and Joan Marie (Murray) Schabes. He attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and Three Rivers High School. Brian had been employed at U.S. Cargo and Forest River Paper in Bristol, Indiana. He enjoyed being outdoors playing golf, disc golf, biking, fishing, and camping. He especially enjoyed family functions and spending time with his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He is survived by daughter, Jessica (Alex Sackett) Argo; grandchildren, Lexi Smith, Oliver Sackett, and Isaiah Sackett; sister, Karen (Roger Frederick) Woods; nieces, Dawn (Larry) Phelps, Angela (Jeff) Wilkins, and Misty Schabes; aunt, Barbara Schabes-Mitchell; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Michael Schabes; nephew, Joey Woods; aunts, Carol McCarroll and Joan Jackson; and uncles, Willian and John Schabes.

Graveside services will be 12 noon on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in Mendon. Memorial donations will be directed to the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com