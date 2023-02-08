Obituary: Brian Perry, 53

Brian Perry passed from this world on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. He was surrounded by love.

Brian valued his family more than anything. He cherished his nieces and nephews and was loved deeply by each of them. Brian was dedicated to his parents, simply being together and helping in any and every way with humor, patience and unreserved love.

Brian leaves behind a group of longtime friends who knew and loved him well. Whether listening to music, playing golf, watching sports or cooking and being together, Brian’s friends felt his deep loyalty and were equally dedicated to him. He could talk to anyone, find common ground and chat for hours.

Brian loved football and baseball and was a dedicated Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He nurtured an abiding love of music and shared this passion with all. Anyone who spent time with Brian has a song, band or album they associate with him.

He is survived by his parent Ron and Joan Perry, brothers Steven (Melissa) Perry, Robert (Melanie) Perry, five nieces and four nephews, uncles, Gary (Mary) Perry, Peter Mainguy, aunt Beth Ruscoe. He was preceded in death by his uncle Ward Ruscoe.

A light has left this world with Brian’s passing, his loss leaves a profound absence in our lives.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 3, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, Ill. 60134. A time of sharing followed at the funeral home. Donations in Brian’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles 630-584-0060 or visit yursfuneralhomes.com.