Obituary: Brian Seitz Krull

Brian Seitz Krull, 48, born to Carolyn and Robert Krull on May 24, 1975, set his final sail on January 16th, 2024. Brian was a beloved father, brother, son, cousin, nephew, and a friend to all. He was a lover of life, the life of the party and never missed an opportunity to embellish a story or tell a joke.

Brian was a graduate of Three Rivers High School class of 1993, served his country in the Army, and received his degree from the University of Florida.

Although a resident of St. Augustine, Florida, Brian held tightly to his roots on Corey Lake (Three Rivers, Michigan) – and loved showing both places off to family and friends. On Corey Lake, he began the annual Wednesday-Friendsday tradition, and on weekends you could find him ‘Breaking Wind’ in the CLYC sailboat races. While in St. Augustine, you could often find him at the Alligator Farm or riding his bike to all of his favorite places around town.

Those who knew Brian will tell you that he lived large, and loved hard. And he had the biggest smile! Every day was an adventure, turned into a story. And every book was filled with photos of everyone he loved the most: his daughter, Bailey; his parents Bob and Carolyn; his siblings, Mitch, Christy (George) Hoercher, Andrew, Courtney (Travis) Graybeal, Caitlin, and Pam; his nieces and nephews, and many, many other family members and friends.

Brian’s family is in the process of making Celebration of Life arrangements. For those who wish to honor Brian’s memory, donations may be made to his daughter, Bailey. Further details will be announced soon, and in true Brian fashion – better late than never.

